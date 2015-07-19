Del. to Offer Rebates for Eco-Friendly Cars, Businesses

NEW CASTLE, Del. – Governor Jack Markell and DNREC Secretary David Small were joined by DelDOT Deputy Secretary Nicole Majeski, U.S. EPA Mid-Atlantic Deputy Regional Administrator William C. Early and representatives from seven Delaware automobile dealerships including host Sheridan Nissan to announce Delaware’s new Clean Transportation Incentive Program (CTIP) July 16. Administered through DNREC’s Division of Energy and Climate, the program supports Governor Markell’s goals of creating a clean energy economy, ensuring cleaner air and reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

“Delaware is a leader among states in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving our state’s air quality and promoting innovation in the transportation sector,” said Gov. Markell. “The Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Program supports and advances our commitment by offering Delawareans and Delaware businesses financial incentives to purchase new or retrofitted alternative fuel vehicles and boosting investment in electric vehicle charging equipment and alternative fuel infrastructure.”

“The Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Program promotes wider use of electric and cleaner alternative fuel vehicles, and helps make electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fuel sources more readily available,” said Sec.Small. “The bottom line is, more of these vehicles on our roadways will benefit Delawareans with cleaner air, decreased emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles and reduced long-term environmental and public health impacts.”

With $2.7 million in funding available for the current round of funding, CTIP consists of three rebate programs for purchasing passenger vehicles, tractor trailer trucks and electric vehicle charging equipment, and two competitive grant programs that provide financial incentives for the development of alternative fueling infrastructure, and promote innovative transportation projects that decrease greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware. All rebates and grants are open to Delaware residents, businesses, non-profits, fleets and state, county and municipal governments for vehicles titled and registered in Delaware.

CTIP’s components are:

The Clean Vehicle Rebate offers applicants who purchase or lease a new or retrofitted passenger vehicle rebates of $2,200 for new battery and/or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and $1,100 for new or leased dedicated propane and natural gas-powered vehicles and retrofitted electric, propane and natural gas-powered vehicles.

The Heavy-Duty Vehicle Rebate offers applicants rebates up to $20,000 per vehicle when purchasing new, dedicated natural gas fuel systems for tractor trailers or other heavy-duty vehicles, with fleets limited to five heavy-duty trucks per fleet.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Rebate offers applicants rebates up to $500 to assist with the purchase and installation of charging equipment for electric vehicles through a 120-volt AC plug (level 1), or a 240-volt AC or 208-volt electrical service (level 2).

Alternative Fueling Infrastructure Grants are competitive grants available for the development of alternative fueling infrastructure, including propane or compressed natural gas projects or for electric vehicle fast-charging stations, limited to 50 percent of total project costs.

In combination with Alternative Fueling Infrastructure Grants, Innovative Transportation Greenhouse Gas Reduction Competitive Grants are available to help fund innovative transportation projects that demonstrate greenhouse gas reductions in the transportation sector. This grant is for projects that are not eligible for the other four programs under the Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Program.

“Gasoline has long been the predominant transportation fuel in the U.S.,” said Deputy Secretary Majeski. “Fuels such as electricity, propane and natural gas are clean-burning, domestically-produced alternatives that benefit air quality. The Clean Transportation Incentive Program encourages the use of alternative fuel vehicles and the installation of infrastructure, and spurs innovation in the transportation sector.”

“The Environmental Protection Agency commends Delaware for initiating the Delaware Clean Transportation Program that supports EPA’s climate change initiative,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Shawn M. Garvin. “Delaware consumers and business representatives will all benefit under this program that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps provide savings to Delawareans at the gas pump.”

Seven Delaware auto dealers have partnered with DNREC to assist in promoting and facilitating CTIP programs: Auto Team Delaware in Wilmington, Diver Chevrolet in Wilmington, I.G. Burton in Milford, Sheridan Ford in Wilmington, Sheridan Nissan in New Castle and Willis Chevrolet Buick and Willis Ford in Smyrna. These dealers carry some of today’s most popular electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles which are eligible for CTIP rebates, including the Chevy Volt, the Nissan Leaf and the Ford Focus. The dealers have offered to provide point-of-sale services, technical assistance and information, as well as assistance with completing the required application for Delawareans and Delaware-based businesses interested in participating in the program.

Funding for the CTIP program is made possible by Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based cap-and-trade program designed to reduce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity generation sector. Delaware’s proceeds from RGGI are invested in energy efficiency, renewable energy, programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other consumer benefit programs that spur innovation in a clean energy economy and create green jobs.

In his remarks, Governor Markell also highlighted Delaware’s extensive progress working across many sectors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and implementing transportation policy and enhancements. As a result, Delaware has reduced emissions by a greater percentage than any other state in the nation – almost 30 percent.

For more information, please visit Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Program, or call DNREC’s Division of Energy and Climate at 302-735-3480.