Cat Freed after being Trapped in Car Engine

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) - A kitten was freed after being stuck in a car's engine for hours, even while the car's owner was driving the vehicle around Prince George's County.

The Washington Post reports that firefighters worked to free the curious kitten Saturday morning after it had gotten stuck inside the engine compartment of a Honda.

First responders from the Chillum-Adelphi Volunteer Fire Department said a man walked into the firehouse at around 10 a.m. and said he'd seen something dangling from the front of his car.

Firefighters said the kitten had a burn and a few scrapes, but was otherwise unharmed, and that it may have been inside the car's engine for roughly 24 hours.

The deputy fire chief told the newspaper, "She was very cranky when we finally got her out."