Charter School Under Formal State Review Wants to Relocate

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State education officials are holding a public hearing regarding the proposed relocation of a charter school whose two leaders were fired for repeatedly using school credit cards for personal use.



The first of two scheduled public hearings will be held Monday evening to consider a request by Family Foundations Academy to modify its charter.



The New Castle school wants to move its elementary classes in the upcoming school year to a facility vacated by Reach Academy, a failing charter school that state officials ordered closed this year. Family Foundations also wants to move its middle school classes from Newport into its present elementary school building next year, then relocate the middle school to the former Reach Academy property the following year.