Harrington Man Arrested for Domestic Assault

HARRINGTON, Del.- A 37-year-old Harrington man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted a woman during an argument.

Harrington police said that at around 8:25 p.m. July 17, officers responded to the 100 block of Mechanic Street for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they found a woman with facial injuries and a large cut to the back of her head. Police said officers also found a large amount of blood throughout the home. Police said Keith E. Sayler was attempting to give the victim first aid.

Police said that during their investigation, officers determined that Sayler and the victim were involved in an argument inside of the home. Officers also determined that Sayler assaulted the victim and caused her to suffer a swollen eye and a large laceration to the back of the head, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Sayler was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangering. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because there was a child in the home at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Sayler was transported to Justice of the Peace Court 3 for arraignment and then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $22,000 cash only bail.