Police: Two Arrested After Handgun Found in Stolen Vehicle

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a traffic stop over the weekend led to two arrests after officers discovered the vehicle was stolen and there was a handgun inside.

Police said officers pulled over a 2003 Mazda Protege just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday for having fake tags. As officers checked the VIN of the vehicle, police said they discovered it was stolen out of Milford.

Authorities said the driver, 29-year-old Kevin Woods, and the passenger 22-year-old Dontrelle Shields, were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .38-caliber handgun underneath of the passenger seat where Shields was seated, according to police.

Police said Shields was charged with possession for a firearm and ammo by a prohibited person. Shields was ordered held on $11,000 secured bond. Woods was charged with receiving stolen property and was ordered to be held on $1,000 secured bond, according to police.