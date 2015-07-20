Police: Milford Man Charged After Tampering With Ex-Girlfriend's Car Brakes

MILFORD, Del. – A Milford man has been charged with criminal mischief after detectives say he tampered with the brakes on his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Jean Gustave on July 5 in connection with a domestic dispute that occurred on June 29, police said Monday.

Police said an investigation revealed that after his relationship with the 39-year-old woman ended, Gustave had unscrewed screws from the rear brake calipers of her car without her knowledge. According to police, the victim did not discover the damage until she attempted to drive the vehicle. Police said Gustave also stated he would cause more damage to the victim’s vehicle next time.

Gustave was arraigned on charges of reckless endangering and criminal mischief under $1,000 and released on $5,100 unsecured bond, police said.