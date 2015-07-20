Millsboro Man Arrested for Multiple Car Break-ins in Milford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Man Arrested for Multiple Car Break-ins in Milford

Posted: Updated:
Henry R. Young, Jr. (Photo: Milford Police) Henry R. Young, Jr. (Photo: Milford Police)

MILFORD, Del. - A Millsboro man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into multiple vehicles throughout Milford.

Milford police said Monday that 54-year-old Henry R. Young, Jr., was arrested on July 5 and charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, attempted theft under $1,500, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Police said Young allegedly broke into numerous vehicles in the 500 block of South Walnut Street, the 600 block of New Street, and Polk Avenue, between July 2 and July 3 and stole items from inside.

At the time of his arrest, police said Young was also found to be in possession of a large knife. Young was also wanted out of Sussex County Superior Court, investigators said.

Young was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $6,000 cash bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices