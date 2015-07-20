Millsboro Man Arrested for Multiple Car Break-ins in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A Millsboro man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into multiple vehicles throughout Milford.

Milford police said Monday that 54-year-old Henry R. Young, Jr., was arrested on July 5 and charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, attempted theft under $1,500, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Police said Young allegedly broke into numerous vehicles in the 500 block of South Walnut Street, the 600 block of New Street, and Polk Avenue, between July 2 and July 3 and stole items from inside.

At the time of his arrest, police said Young was also found to be in possession of a large knife. Young was also wanted out of Sussex County Superior Court, investigators said.

Young was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $6,000 cash bond.