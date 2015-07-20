Dover Police K9 Gets New Bullet-Proof Vest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police K9 Gets New Bullet-Proof Vest

Posted:
K9 Gunner (Photo: Dover Police) K9 Gunner (Photo: Dover Police)

DOVER, Del.- A four-legged member of the Dover Police Department is getting a brand new bullet-proof vest to help keep him safe while on duty.

The department said Monday that K9 Gunner has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to a nonprofit organization. The department said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and Lynda Gordon of Coconut Grove, Fla., provided $1,050 for the vest, which will be embroidered with the sentiment "In loving memory of Corky Gordon", in honor of the family's loving pet which passed away.

The Dover Police Department currently has three working K9's.  Gunner joined the Dover Police Department approximately one year ago and is assigned to Patrolman First Class Joseph Bauer, according to the department.  Officers say K9's are an important part of the Dover Police Department, assisting in apprehensions, tracking suspects, narcotics searches, and keeping officers safe.  Officials with the K9 program say obtaining this protective vest will ensure the departments investment is protected, but more importantly, to protect the K9 wearing it.  

