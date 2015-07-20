Single Vehicle Crash Leaves Milford Teen in Critical Condition

MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious single vehicle crash east of Milford that left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined that the crash happened at approximately 11:34 a.m. on Cedar Branch Road west of Mills Road. Police say Tremayne Michael Loftland, 17, of Milford was driving a 2002 Mazda 626 westbound on cedar Beach Road at an apparent high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a right hand curve. Police say he then drove off the south side of the road and side swiped a tree on the driver’s side of the vehicle and then hit another tree with the right front side of the bumper.

Loftland was transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to the Milford Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and is listed in critical condition. Traffic charges are pending, according to police.

Police are still investigating the crash. Both directions of Cedar Beach Road were closed for approximately two hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.