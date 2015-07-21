Man Who Allegedly Posed as Officer Charged with Sex Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Who Allegedly Posed as Officer Charged with Sex Assault

Posted:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - Montgomery County Police have arrested a man they say posed as a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room.         

Twenty-four-year-old Nicholas Morales-Macedo of Silver Spring was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree sex offense.         

Officers say in January 2012, a woman met Morales-Macedo online and agreed to meet with him at the Days Inn in Silver Spring. Authorities say when Morales-Macedo arrived, he had a badge on, said he was a police officer and handcuffed the woman.          

Police say Morales-Macedo sexually assaulted the woman.         

Investigators say a DNA recovered from the scene matched on a national database last month and Morales-Macedo was arrested in Rockville.

