Del. Attorney General says 2 Officers Justified in Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Attorney General says 2 Officers Justified in Shooting

Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del.- Delaware's attorney general's office says a shooting by two Wilmington police officers that left a man a quadriplegic was justified.          

The report, released Monday, says Officers Sean Nolan and Gaetan MacNamara believed that their lives were in danger when they shot 24-year-old Marvin Jones of Georgia during a struggle at traffic stop in January.         

The report, prepared by Deputy Attorney General Allison E. Reardon, says Nolan and MacNamara stopped a car Jones was a passenger in, and after checking his identification, asked him to get out.        

The report says Jones tried to run, and Nolan, MacNamara and a third officer scuffled with him. Jones pulled out a gun and pointed it at Nolan, according to the report.        

Nolan fired at Jones three times, and MacNamara fired once, the report says.

