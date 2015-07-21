Del. Attorney General says 2 Officers Justified in Shooting

WILMINGTON, Del.- Delaware's attorney general's office says a shooting by two Wilmington police officers that left a man a quadriplegic was justified.

The report, released Monday, says Officers Sean Nolan and Gaetan MacNamara believed that their lives were in danger when they shot 24-year-old Marvin Jones of Georgia during a struggle at traffic stop in January.

The report, prepared by Deputy Attorney General Allison E. Reardon, says Nolan and MacNamara stopped a car Jones was a passenger in, and after checking his identification, asked him to get out.

The report says Jones tried to run, and Nolan, MacNamara and a third officer scuffled with him. Jones pulled out a gun and pointed it at Nolan, according to the report.

Nolan fired at Jones three times, and MacNamara fired once, the report says.