Maryland Lawmakers to be Briefed on Transportation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Lawmakers to be Briefed on Transportation

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland lawmakers are scheduled to get a briefing on changes to the state's transportation program.
    
A joint hearing is set for Tuesday in Annapolis with members of the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.
    
Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to spend nearly $2 billion on roads and bridges.
    
The Republican governor also announced the state would support a more cost-effective plan for the Purple Line rail in the Washington suburbs. The plan will require a greater investment from Montgomery and Prince George's counties.
    
Hogan also announced the state would not proceed with a proposal to build a Red Line rail in Baltimore. The governor said the state will look at other options to address transportation issues in the city.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices