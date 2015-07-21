Maryland Lawmakers to be Briefed on Transportation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland lawmakers are scheduled to get a briefing on changes to the state's transportation program.



A joint hearing is set for Tuesday in Annapolis with members of the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.



Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to spend nearly $2 billion on roads and bridges.



The Republican governor also announced the state would support a more cost-effective plan for the Purple Line rail in the Washington suburbs. The plan will require a greater investment from Montgomery and Prince George's counties.



Hogan also announced the state would not proceed with a proposal to build a Red Line rail in Baltimore. The governor said the state will look at other options to address transportation issues in the city.