Woman Injured in Felton Home Invasion

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a late Monday night home invasion that left a woman injured in Felton.

Police said that at around 11 p.m. the two suspects- one a male and the other a female - obtained entry into the 42-year-old victim's home located on the 5000 block of Little Mastens Corner Road. According to investigators, the woman was in her bedroom and walked into the living room after hearing a noise. According to police, she was confronted by the suspects. Troopers said the male suspect, who was armed with a handgun, grabbed the victim and demanded drugs. The victim attempted to use the phone and the suspects took the phone from her and struck her head with an unknown object, police said. The suspects then left the home and fled in an unknown direction, according to police. They said the victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. A 9-1-1 call was placed from the home a short time later.

Police said the male suspect was described as a white male approximately 30-40 years old, armed with an unknown make and model handgun. The female suspect was described as a white female approximately 30-40 years of age. There was no clothing description given for the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the DSP Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at (302) 697-2104. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."