Harrington Police: Man Charged With DUI After Found Driving Wrong Way

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Baltimore man has been arrested after police say they found him driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road.



The Harrington Police Department says 40-year-old Hexag Franois was taken into custody early Sunday after police spotted him driving the wrong way on South DuPont Highway.



Lt. Earl K. Brode said after stopping Franois, police noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and administered field sobriety tests.



Brode also said a search found several items, including a large foldup knife, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.



Franois faces multiple charges, including DUI, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, possession of marijuana with an aggravating factor, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.



Franois was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post bond.