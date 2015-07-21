6 People Rescued After Boat Runs Aground Near Wachapreague

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. (WBOC/AP)- Coast Guard members rescued four adults and two children after a boat ran aground near Wachapreague.



The Coast Guard said the 18-foot pleasure craft ran aground at around 6:20 p.m. Monday in Finney Creek and was high and dry on an oyster bed. No other vessel was able to assist due to the water's depth, the Coast Guard said.



The passengers were hoisted aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina and taken to Accomack County Airport.



The Coast Guard said Tuesday in a news release that the boat is anchored and its navigation lights are on. No injuries were reported.