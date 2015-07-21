Ocean City Manager David Recor Resigns

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City's City Manager David Recor has stepped down after serving three years on the job.

Jessica Waters, a spokesperson for the Maryland resort town, said Recor submitted his resignation before a closed session Town Council meeting on Monday night. Waters could not provide details about what led to Recor's resignation, saying his departure is considered a "personnel matter."

Authorities said on July 10th Recor fled an accident scene in a town issued vehicle. Recor later passed a sobriety test according to authorities.

Prior to David Recor being named the City Manager of Ocean City he made a name for himself in Alaska and Fort Pierce, Florida. In Alaska Recor made headlines for reports of shoplifting. As City Manager in Florida Recor was accused of assault. Recor was never charged. He resigned from his Fort Pierce City Manager position in 2012.

He was hired as City Manager of Ocean City a few weeks later. Recor replaced longtime City Manager Dennis Dare who was forced out in 2011. Dare currently serves on the city council.

Dare said he won’t consider the City Manager job again.

“Been there done it. I was privileged to serve the town as the City Manager for 21 years. New eyes, fresh ideas, David brought some of those in. I’m sure the next City Manager will bring even more,” said Dare.

WBOC tried to reach Recor by phone Tuesday, but both numbers were disconnected.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan will serve as the interim city manager in the interim. A national search will be conducted to fill the spot permanently, according to Waters.