Police: Crisfield Man Bites Officer's Finger After Ingesting Heroin

CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield police say they arrested two men after officers discovered marijuana and heroin in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers said that at one point the car’s passenger became combative and bit one of the officer’s fingers.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Charlotte Avenue on a white Chrysler 300 for a violation. Police said the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A second officer arrived at the scene as the first officer saw the passenger in the front seat attempting to hide something by the center console, according to police.

Police said the officers ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle and saw heroin packaged in envelopes in the center console of the vehicle. As the passenger got out of the car, police said Corey Jenkins, 27, of Crisfield, had a couple of the glassine bags with white powder that he appeared to have already ingested. Police said Jenkins then told the officer that he had ingested several of the bags and was feeling sick.

The officers called for an ambulance to treat the suspect, police said. While Jenkins was attempting to be treated by ambulance personnel, police said he became combative and disorderly during attempts to restrain him to the gurney, and later bit one of the officers on his index finger.

Police said both Jenkins and the officer were released with minor injuries.

According to police, officers seized 60 bags of heroin packaged for street sales, valued at $1,200, .7 grams of marijuana, $102 in cash, and the 2005 Chrysler 300.

Jenkins was charged with possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 1000 feet of a school, possession other than marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, first- and second-degree assault. Jenkins $100,000 bail is set for review on Thursday.

The other person in the car, Jonathon Dale Brown, 28, of Crisfield, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession other than marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Brown was released on $50,000 bail.