Transit Bus, Car Collide in Somerset County

MARION STATION, Md.- Several people were hurt after a Shore Up! bus and a car collided on Route 413 near Tulls Corner Road in Marion Station on Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police said the bus "T-boned" the car. Seven ambulances responded to the scene. All patients were taken to the hospital strictly as a precaution, police said.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.