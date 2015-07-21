OC Opens New Beach Patrol Headquarters

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters has a new home. Town officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the official opening of the new facility.

The three-story building is at the corner of Talbot Street and South Philadelphia Avenue, which is directly across the street from the patrol's current location on Dorchester Street.

For decades, employees at the OCBP have worked out of three buildings in a really tight space. Each building was used for something different, but that will not be the case for long.

The new facility will be a one-stop shop for operations.

"Everything is right there where we can get to it rather than having to run to different buildings," said Butch Arbin, captain of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

The new facility has three floors and is 10,000-square-feet. Arbin said the first floor will be used for support and provide space for uniforms and equipment as well as beach patrol vehicles. The second floor will be designated for youth programs, the Surf Rescue Academy and other training purposes.

There will also be an area for the Ocean City Police Department's Bicycle Unit.

The operations centers will operate out of the third floor, according to Arbin.

Arbin tells WBOC plans to design and construct a new building have been in the works for years.

The Ocean City Development Corporation helped fund the $2 million project. Capital improvement money went toward the cost as well.

"Nothing brand-new has ever been built for the beach patrol, so this is the first time in 80 something years," Arbin said.

Town officials opened the ribbon cutting ceremony with brief statements. Once the building opened, a tour was provided for community members and officials.