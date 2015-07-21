OC Opens New Beach Patrol Headquarters - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Opens New Beach Patrol Headquarters

Posted:
The Ocean City Beach Patrol's new headquarters. (Photo: WBOC) The Ocean City Beach Patrol's new headquarters. (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Beach Patrol headquarters has a new home. Town officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the official opening of the new facility. 

The three-story building is at the corner of Talbot Street and South Philadelphia Avenue, which is directly across the street from the patrol's current location on Dorchester Street.

For decades, employees at the OCBP have worked out of three buildings in a really tight space. Each building was used for something different, but that will not be the case for long.

The new facility will be a one-stop shop for operations. 

"Everything is right there where we can get to it rather than having to run to different buildings," said Butch Arbin, captain of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

The new facility has three floors and is 10,000-square-feet. Arbin said the first floor will be used for support and provide space for uniforms and equipment as well as beach patrol vehicles. The second floor will be designated for youth programs, the Surf Rescue Academy and other training purposes.

There will also be an area for the Ocean City Police Department's Bicycle Unit.

The operations centers will operate out of the third floor, according to Arbin.

Arbin tells WBOC plans to design and construct a new building have been in the works for years.

The Ocean City Development Corporation helped fund the $2 million project. Capital improvement money went toward the cost as well.

"Nothing brand-new has ever been built for the beach patrol, so this is the first time in 80 something years," Arbin said. 

Town officials opened the ribbon cutting ceremony with brief statements. Once the building opened, a tour was provided for community members and officials. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices