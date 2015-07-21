Salisbury Man Sets State Record for Winter Flounder

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A Salisbury man has set the state record for a winter flounder catch.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that Kevin Twilley caught the 5-pound, 2-ounce fish on June 23 while aboard the Fish Bound with Capt. Kane Bounds. The charter boat was in 140-foot deep water about 26 miles east of Ocean City.

“I was fishing with a clam when the fish took the bait, Twilley told DNR. “It was a soft take, and I didn’t think there was much to it until I got it next to the boat and realized it was a winter flounder.”

Once back at Bahia Marina in Ocean City, Twilley and Bounds weighed the fish and discovered it weighed more than the state record holder, a 4-pound, 7-ounce fish caught by Jeremy Kuhn in 2006. DNR Coastal Fisheries Biologist Steve Doctor confirmed the species and weight of Twilley’s catch.

When asked what he did with the fish, Twilley said, “I baked it and ate it, and it was delicious.”

DNR maintains records for sport fish in three divisions -- Atlantic, Chesapeake and freshwater -- and awards plaques to anglers who achieve new record catches. To report a potential record catch, call (443) 569-1381 or (410) 260-8325. Anglers should keep their fish immersed in ice water to preserve their weight until they can be weighed at a seafood retailer, a grocery store or a tackle shop with a certified scale.