Salisbury Man Sets State Record for Winter Flounder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Sets State Record for Winter Flounder

Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A Salisbury man has set the state record for a winter flounder catch.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that Kevin Twilley caught the 5-pound, 2-ounce fish on June 23 while aboard the Fish Bound with Capt. Kane Bounds. The charter boat was in 140-foot deep water about 26 miles east of Ocean City.

“I was fishing with a clam when the fish took the bait, Twilley told DNR. “It was a soft take, and I didn’t think there was much to it until I got it next to the boat and realized it was a winter flounder.”

Once back at Bahia Marina in Ocean City, Twilley and Bounds weighed the fish and discovered it weighed more than the state record holder, a 4-pound, 7-ounce fish caught by Jeremy Kuhn in 2006. DNR Coastal Fisheries Biologist Steve Doctor confirmed the species and weight of Twilley’s catch.

When asked what he did with the fish, Twilley said, “I baked it and ate it, and it was delicious.”

DNR maintains records for sport fish in three divisions -- Atlantic, Chesapeake and freshwater -- and awards plaques to anglers who achieve new record catches. To report a potential record catch, call (443) 569-1381 or (410) 260-8325. Anglers should keep their fish immersed in ice water to preserve their weight until they can be weighed at a seafood retailer, a grocery store or a tackle shop with a certified scale.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices