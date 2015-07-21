Summer Camps Try to Stay Cool in Heat - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Summer Camps Try to Stay Cool in Heat

Posted:

SMYRNA- Del.- Hot and humid temperatures live to see another day.

That didn't stop kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Smryna from spending part of their day outside.

From swinging on tire swings, to playing catch, to even climbing monkey bars, kids at the camp enjoy being outdoors. But they know when temperatures get too hot they need to find different ways to stay cool. 

"We drink water at the water fountain," explains Gayvn King, one of the campers.

"Get water, eat popsicles," was another method from camper Alli Stroud. 

When it's too hot outside or whenever there is a heat advisory, camp officials say they just bring the fun from outside and bring it indoors where kids can stay cool and stay safe. 

"We have a newly renovated building and we make sure that we have indoor activities prepared for the kids," explains Executive Director, Trisha Moses. 

For some of the kids, getting to cool off wasn't so bad after all.

"Well there's air conditioning first of all," said Mekhi Abel. "There's a lot of fun things to do inside of like outside all the time."

"Inside you can just like calm down and like sit and relax," said another camper, Kaliyah Petty.

Inside or even outside, everyone just trying to stay cool in the heat.

