2 Pets Killed, Home Damaged in Lewes Fire

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware State Fire marshal's office is investigating a fire that caused moderate damage to a home in Lewes.

Fire officials say the fire happened just after 11:45 am Tuesday in the 32000 block of Harts Road. Officials say firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the home.

No injuries were reported and the people inside the home at the time were alerted by the smoke detectors and were able to get out safely, according to fire officials. However, officials say two family pets were found dead in the home after the flames were extinguished.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the dining room of the home and was caused when a juvenile, who was playing a with a cigarette lighter, ignited combustible materials.

Officials say damages were estimated at $8500.

The Lewes Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by Rehoboth Beach, and Indian River fire companies responded to the scene.

