Police Look for Illegal Shark Fishing off Delaware Coast - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Look for Illegal Shark Fishing off Delaware Coast

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Over the past two weeks police officers issued more than one citation a day in the waters of Delaware for illegal shark fishing. DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police officers patrol the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean trying to prevent it.
Sgt. Troy Trimmer and Cpl. Nate Evans were out in the Atlantic not far from shore Tuesday afternoon patrolling for prohibited shark fishing.
"[That's] any landing or possession of prohibited species of sharks," Sgt. Trimmer said.
Trimmer says there are three sharks he's particularly concerned with.
"The prohibited species are sandbar, dusky and sand tiger."
They are prohibited due to low reproductive rates and overfishing.
Trimmer says part of the problem is people don't always know they've hooked a prohibited species. And even if they do, they may not understand bringing that shark onto land or into a boat can do serious damage to its internal organs.
Trimmer says people think the shark will survive after they release it.
"The majority of them don't. They go out, and in a couple days they end up dying," he said.
Technically it's not illegal to hook a prohibited shark of the coast of Delaware. It's what anglers do next that matters.
"People can fish for them, " said Trimmer. "They actually can hook the shark. But then they have to release it in the whitewater or in water. They can not land or possess the shark."
Sgt. Trimmer and Cpl. Evans did make a routine stop during their afternoon patrol. They found a cooler full of legally caught flounder and nothing more.
They spotted no illegal shark fishing this time around. But Trimmer says there have been more arrests for it this year than ever before, and that's all the more reason to remain vigilant.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices