Delaware National Guard Pulls Recruiters from Offices

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Delaware National Guard has pulled its recruiters from three off-base offices after attacks last week on two facilities in Tennessee killed five service members.



Lt. Col. Len Gratteri, a guard spokesman says recruiters were pulled from the off-base offices in Dover, Glasgow and Newark over the weekend.



Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Frank Vavala and Gov. Jack Markell have met to discuss ways to increase security at the offices, representatives for both offices say.



Gratteri says Vavala did not recommend that the governor authorize that recruiters be armed. Governors in several states have ordered their off-base recruiters to be armed.