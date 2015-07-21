Va. Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 4.9 Percent in June

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9 percent in June.



The Virginia Employment Commission said Tuesday the state's jobless rate continues to best the national unemployment rate, which was 5.3 percent in June.



Virginia's seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment in June stood at 3.8 million, an increase of 13,400 jobs. That marked the third consecutive monthly gain.



Northern Virginia recorded the largest job gains, while the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area was second in job growth. Job losses were reported in the Richmond area, Lynchburg and the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area.