Milford Man Charged With Terroristic Threatening

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man has been charged with multiple offenses after police say he threatened to hurt and kill a woman.

Milford police said Tuesday they arrested 29-year-old Joshua Henry back on July 6 for a domestic dispute in the Valley Run Apartment Complex.

Police said the Investigation revealed that during an argument with a 25-year-old woman, Henry threatened her, then took her phone away when she tried to call for help.

Police said the victim was able to get outside and lock the door, but Henry then climbed onto the balcony and grabbed her. The woman eventually escaped and alerted police, authorities said.

Henry was later taken into custody, where police said he refused to comply with fingerprints and photos, leading to an additional charge of failure to comply. The initial charges included terroristic threatening, malicious interference of emergency communications and offensive touching.

Henry was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on bond.