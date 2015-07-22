Man Struck, Killed by Tractor Trailer in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a man was struck and killed when he was trying to cross a road in New Castle.

It happened about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on US Route 13. Troopers say a 78-year-old man trying to cross the southbound lanes stepped into the path of a tractor trailer.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer, 60-year-old John Davis of Westville, New Jersey, tried to stop and swerved to avoid hitting the man. Officers say the man fell in the road and was hit by the tractor trailer.

Troopers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead the scene. Davis was not injured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The crash is under investigation.