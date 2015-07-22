Va. DOE Seeks Public Help in Redesign of School Report Cards - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. DOE Seeks Public Help in Redesign of School Report Cards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Department of Education already offers parents and the public detailed data on schools, school divisions and the state.
    
Now the department is seeking guidance on what additional data should be included in the report cards.
    
Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples says a survey of parents and other community members will help the department and the state Board of Education to identify other indicators of a school's or division's performance. He says the current format can be confusing.
    
The General Assembly directed the Board of Education to develop the redesigned report cards by October 2016.
    
The 16-item survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/schoolreportcards .
    
The survey takes 15 to 20 minutes to complete. It will remain active until Aug. 14.

