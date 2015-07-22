Virginia Attracting More Overseas Visitors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia welcomed more overseas visitors to the state in 2014.



Gov. Terry McAuliffe says 413,000 overseas visitors took in the sights last year, an increase of 17 percent over 2013. It was also the first time the number of overseas visitors had topped 400,000.



McAuliffe says tourism revenues for 2014 are expected to exceed $22.4 billion. That's a 4.1 percent increase over 2013.