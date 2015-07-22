Queen Anne's County Cracking Down on Illegal Dumping - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Queen Anne's County Cracking Down on Illegal Dumping

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.- Authorities in Queen Anne's County are trying to put an end to illegal dumping on the side of the road. 

Sheriff Gary Hofman said that while most residents put their trash in the landfill, some just toss it out onto the side of the road. The county roads department on Monday cleaned up some of the mess, which included included food, boxes, toys and other trash. The sheriff said that in other cases, he has seen construction materials, tires and other discarded items on the sides of roads. He said this not just a big problem for his country but for other counties across Delmarva. 

The coast to take garbage to the landfill is $2.50 per pickup truck load. 

Hofman said while people may be dumping their trash because they cannot afford the dumping fees, the cost of illegally dumping trash can be much higher, sometimes more than $1,000. Illegal dumping could also result in jail time for offenders.

Referring to one one offender his office recently caught illegally dumping garbage, Hofman said, "This person here faces a $1,500 fine, and 30 days in jail. We've identified the suspect, and we will continue to throughout the county. The persons have to dispose of their trash properly, not here on the side of the road."

  

