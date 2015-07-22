Police: Milford Woman, 60, Charged After Desk Fan Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Milford Woman, 60, Charged After Desk Fan Assault

Posted:

MILFORD, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A 60-year-old Milford woman was arrested after police say she punched and hit a woman with a desk fan.
    
Police said Rose Deshields, also known as Rosa L. Person, was charged earlier this month after an investigation revealed she got into an argument with a 23-year-old woman at Brightway Commons Apartment Complex.
    
Police said that during the dispute, Deshields punched the victim in the head several times. According to police, as witnesses intervened and tried to separate the two, Deshields grabbed a 12-inch oscillating desk fan and began hitting the woman with it. Police said while the woman fled from Deshields into another room, Deshields told her she was going to kill her. 
    
Police said the victim had minor injuries to her arms and legs but refused medical treatment.
    
Deshields, who was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated menacing, third-degree assault and terroristic threatening, was released on bond. It wasn't clear if she has an attorney.

