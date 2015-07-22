Salisbury to Upgrade Pedestals at Marina - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury to Upgrade Pedestals at Marina

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- Plans are in motion to replace and upgrade pedestals at the Port of Salisbury Marina with the help of a state grant.

When Paul Yonk is not flying all over the world, he spends much of his time at the marina.

"I love to come down here and take care of my boat," said Yonk, who was very excited to climb aboard after spending weeks away traveling.

The Virginia native said he and his wife restored their boat not long ago, and they depended heavily on the white plastic-like pedestal on the dock near his boat. 

"We needed the electricity from the pedestal to drive the sanders and the other tools that we used to upgrade the boat's interior," Yonk explained. 

But, not everyone is able to power up with the connection that is supposed to be available at every boat slip because many of the 40 pedestals are not working, according to city officials. 

While Yonk does not have that problem, he said there are limitations when the pedestals are not working.

" We all, especially in the wintertime,  like to keep a little bit of heat on to keep seacocks on the boat from freezing, which can sink the boat," Yonk explained.

The city recently announced an award provided by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to help finance improvements. The Waterway Improvement Fund grant is $25,000. The project was listed on the city's Fiscal Year 2016 Capital Improvement Plan. The initial cost was $50,000, but half is coming from the city's budget, according to City Council President Jake Day.

The money will be used to install and upgrade pedestals. Improvements include :electric, lighting, water, phone and cable capabilities. 

Danny Winn of Salisbury thinks the upgrades will help local business. 

"If you can bring people in and they go to use the shops locally, it'll just become part of circuit," Winn said. "A lot of people take boats to go to Crisfield and Seaford."

Upgrades are expected to begin next spring for up to 12 weeks.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices