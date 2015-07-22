Salisbury to Upgrade Pedestals at Marina

SALISBURY, Md.- Plans are in motion to replace and upgrade pedestals at the Port of Salisbury Marina with the help of a state grant.

When Paul Yonk is not flying all over the world, he spends much of his time at the marina.

"I love to come down here and take care of my boat," said Yonk, who was very excited to climb aboard after spending weeks away traveling.

The Virginia native said he and his wife restored their boat not long ago, and they depended heavily on the white plastic-like pedestal on the dock near his boat.

"We needed the electricity from the pedestal to drive the sanders and the other tools that we used to upgrade the boat's interior," Yonk explained.

But, not everyone is able to power up with the connection that is supposed to be available at every boat slip because many of the 40 pedestals are not working, according to city officials.

While Yonk does not have that problem, he said there are limitations when the pedestals are not working.

" We all, especially in the wintertime, like to keep a little bit of heat on to keep seacocks on the boat from freezing, which can sink the boat," Yonk explained.

The city recently announced an award provided by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to help finance improvements. The Waterway Improvement Fund grant is $25,000. The project was listed on the city's Fiscal Year 2016 Capital Improvement Plan. The initial cost was $50,000, but half is coming from the city's budget, according to City Council President Jake Day.

The money will be used to install and upgrade pedestals. Improvements include :electric, lighting, water, phone and cable capabilities.

Danny Winn of Salisbury thinks the upgrades will help local business.

"If you can bring people in and they go to use the shops locally, it'll just become part of circuit," Winn said. "A lot of people take boats to go to Crisfield and Seaford."

Upgrades are expected to begin next spring for up to 12 weeks.