Cambridge Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An investigation that began more than two years ago has led to the arrest of a Cambridge man on child porn charges.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday a deputy arrested 38-year-old Carl Wade Wilson on July 16. He had been wanted in connection with an investigation by the Cambridge Police Department in May 2013 for possession of child pornography.

After having his case heard by a grand jury, Wilson was indicted on three counts and ordered to be held on $75,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.