Suspects Wanted in Sunglass Hut Shoplifting Case

QUEENSTOWN, Md. (WBOC) – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Queenstown.

Deputies said surveillance photos show the suspects who reportedly stole 16 pairs of sunglasses valued at $3,000 and then drove off in a gold Toyota Highlander.

Anyone who can identify the pictured suspects is asked to call Deputy Keith Buscemi of the Queen Anne's Sheriff's Office at (410) 758-0770 or email sheriff-info@qac.org.