Police: Va. Man Charged After Carrying Stolen Gun on OC Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOC)– A Virginia man has been released from the Worcester County Jail after Ocean City police charged him with carrying a stolen handgun on the Boardwalk.

According to police, a boardwalk business owner alerted officers Sunday at around 12:45 a.m. to a man with a gun in the downtown area, later identified as Mohammad Imani, 20, of Woodbridge, Va.

Police said the suspect had not made any threats with the weapon, but it was visible to others. Members of the town’s communications staff were able to track the suspect using the City Watch surveillance camera system, and officers quickly responded.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found Imani in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, determined to be stolen from Spotsylvania County, Va.

Imani was taken into custody on multiple gun and theft charges. He was detained in the Worcester County Jail on $40,000 bond and released Monday.

