Teen's Parents Sue Johns Hopkins Over Alleged Frat Rape

BALTIMORE (AP)- The family of a 16-year-old who says she was sexually assaulted at an off-campus fraternity party is suing Johns Hopkins University for $20 million.



The suit alleges that the teen attended a party at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house near the university's campus in November 2014 and was sexually assaulted by two men in a bathroom while she was drunk. The men, who are facing criminal charges and are not Johns Hopkins students, are also named in the lawsuit.



Although the university suspended the fraternity after the incident, the suit says the school failed to provide a safe and secure environment, and did not prevent alcohol from being served.



A spokesman said the school "fully cooperated" with the police investigation.