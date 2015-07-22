Teen's Parents Sue Johns Hopkins Over Alleged Frat Rape

Two years after floods in Ellicott City killed two people, the Maryland town experienced devastating flash flooding on SundayMore
A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.More
A Seaford man was arrested after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say there was a warrant out for Trammell for failure to pay a fine, and he was arrested. During this time, police say they searched Trammell's car and found 57 Oxycodone pills.More
