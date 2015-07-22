Police: Milford Man Arrested After Pushing Woman Down the Stairs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Milford Man Arrested After Pushing Woman Down the Stairs

MILFORD, Del. - Authorities say a Milford man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly pushed a woman down a flight of stairs, then threatened to kill her if she called police.

Milford Police said Wednesday, 34-year-old Jose De Jesus Salazar-Ortiz, of Milford, was arrested on July 12 stemming from a domestic assault that happened at a home in the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex. Police say Salazar-Ortiz was involved in a verbal dispute with the 45-year-old female victim as she attempted to prevent him from driving while intoxicated. Police say as the woman took the keys from him, Salazar Ortiz pushed her down a flight of stairs, then began to throw shoes and other items at her as she laid on the floor.

Authorities say the woman attempted to contact the Milford Police but as she did so, Salazar-Ortiz took her phone from her then told her he would kill her if she contacted police.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries to her head, neck, and back, however she refused medical treatment.

Salazar-Ortiz was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangering, terroristic threatening, and malicious interference with emergency communications, according to police. He was arraigned and released on $1,750 unsecured bond.

