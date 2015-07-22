Multiple Thefts from Cars Reported in Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Multiple Thefts from Cars Reported in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police are warning residents after they say multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the southern part of the city have come in.

Police say an investigation has revealed that someone removed purses, cell phones and other easily portable valuables from parked and unlocked cars in the Tamarac, College Lane, Aspen Hills and other neighborhoods in the southern part of the city over the past ten days.

The Salisbury Police Department is reminding area residents and visitors to lock their vehicle doors and remove purses, backpacks and other valuables from the vehicles upon parking them. These valuable items should not be left in vehicles where they could be easily stolen, police say.

In addition, The Salisbury Police Department is reminding the public of the following safety tips as part of their ongoing "Stow It, Don't Show It" campaign:

• Park in well-lighted areas.
• Lock your vehicle and close windows.
• Keep valuables, gifts, and shopping bags in the trunk or out of view.
• Be a good witness.
• Call the police at the first sign of anyone casing vehicles. *casing = looking into vehicles, trying
the door handles on vehicles or loitering around them with no apparent lawful purpose.
• Report persons sitting in parked vehicles with no apparent purpose.
• Call the police if you see anyone tampering with automobiles. Bottom line is: immediately report
suspicious activity or persons to the police department.
• Obtain a description of the person to include the type of clothing they are wearing (hats, tattoos,
scars, oddities). Description of the vehicle they are driving to include model, damage, type of
rims, stickers, etc. pertaining to vehicles. Provide direction of travel.
• Do your part to reduce crime, Don't be a victim.

The investigations are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police
Department or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776 

