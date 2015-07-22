Milford Man Charged with Child Abuse

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police arrested a man for allegedly striking a child with a sandal multiple times.

Police arrested 27-year-old Gavon Mcleod at a home on S. Washington Street on July 18.

According to police, Mcleod struck a 4-year-old victim several times in an attempt to discipline the child, causing multiple bruises.

Mcleod is charged with 2nd-degree child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released after posting bond.