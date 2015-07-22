Questions Raised Over Mugshot Released by Crisfield Police - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

CRISFIELD, Md.- Questions are being raised about a mugshot released by the Crisfield Police Department.

WBOC reported Tuesday night that a Crisfield man was arrested for drug possession. He was also charged with assault following accusations that he bit an officer's finger.

But the mugshot released by the department is not the one taken after Monday night's arrest.

The July 20 mugshot of 27-year old Corey Jenkins taken while in the custody of Crisfield police shows him with a black and swollen eye. That photo had not been released until WBOC asked the Crisfield police chief about it Wednesday afternoon.

Jenkins said he wants to know why the department used an old photo when they took his picture at the station Monday night.

"They fingerprinted me at the police station and took a picture of me at the police station. And it was not me in the picture that they put on the news," Jenkin said.

WBOC asked Crisfield Police Chief Michael Tabor about the photo Wednesday afternoon.

Tabor said he did not want to embarrass Jenkins further.

Jenkins was arrested Monday night during a traffic stop for possession of heroin and marijuana.

Tabor said Jenkins admitted to ingesting four bags of heroin that officers said he was hiding in the car's center console.

But Jenkins tells a different story.

"I informed him that I was under the influence of drugs and that those were my drugs," Jenkins said. "I didn't tell him that I ingested anything or I swallowed anything like that because I didn't."

While in custody Jenkins says he was escorted to an ambulance at the police station so he could be treated by paramedics.

But Jenkins says he was fully restrained in the ambulance and said he refused any medical treatment.

Jenkins recounts his version of events, when he said a paramedic tried to inject him with something.

"When I refused for him to stick me with the needle, Officer Hoover jumped on top of me and started choking me and covering my mouth. I started hollering, 'Please don't kill me! Please don't kill me!'" said Jenkins via a Skype interview with WBOC.

"And he was telling me to shut up. Then he put his hands over my mouth. And when I was hollering, I guess that's how I bit him and when that happened, he just started punching me in my eye continuously," Jenkins said. 

But Tabor said Jenkins was the one who instigated the assault. Tabor said the officer used justified force.

Jenkins said there were three paramedics and two officers inside the ambulance at the time.

Jenkins says he may look into filing a complaint or charges against the department for his injuries.

Tabor said Jenkins is welcome to file a complaint, at which time he says the Crisfield Police Department would launch an internal investigation.

