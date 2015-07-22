Queen Anne's County Looks to State to Solve Traffic Woes

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- It was smooth sailing Wednesday on Route 50, and on Kent Island's backroads. But this brief respite will soon be over, as thousands pass through the gateway to the Eastern Shore, thinking of the beach ahead.

WBOC stopped by the Love Point Deli, a popular place for locals to grab a bite to eat. People there say weekend traffic is terrible.

"It's really hard when you're trying to get somewhere on the island, when you live here and everything, because all the highways get backed up and the backroads start getting backed up too," said Karly Andrew.

"The problem is, people coming back or to the beach, mostly back from the beach, getting off of Route 50 onto the backroads of Kent Island," said Ron Frederick.

"Having lived down here during the summer, it can be absolutely horrible trying to drive around here during the summer time," said Megan Haupt.

As a result of all the complaints, the Queen Anne's County Commissioners are reaching out to the state for help with solving the daily Kent Island traffic gridlock that goes along with summer. The letter says, "We are requesting removal from the normal queue of Maryland road projects, and ask to be given fast-track in both design and execution of a system to alleviate our increasing difficulties, particularly in the Kent Island corridor."

Locals just hope that solution, whatever it may be, can make travel on Kent Island easier.

"That would be nice, but I'm not sure how they are going to be able to do that. The traffic is always increasing and the population on Kent Island is growing," said Shannon Gavin.

One concern commissioners have is obviously the inconvenience to locals, but also health concerns. In the letter the commissioners say that because there is no hospital on Queen Anne's County, Kent Island locals rely on ease of travel to get to a hospital quickly in an emergency.

