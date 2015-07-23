Police: 2 Siblings Charged with Abusing an Elderly Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: 2 Siblings Charged with Abusing an Elderly Man

Posted:

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - Two Middletown siblings have been charged after police say they abused an elderly man in their care.         

The News Journal reports that New Castle County police say 47-year-old Kelly Chytrenko and 44-year-old Davis Deibert have both been charged with abuse of an infirmed adult after surrendering to police on Monday.          

Officer First Class Tracey Duffy says an investigation, which began Monday, found that the man had not seen a doctor while under the care of Chytrenko and Deibert for four years.          

Duffy says the investigation also determined the man, who is in his early 70s, was suffering from malnutrition, dehydration and bed sores.        

Duffy says Chytrenko and Deibert were both released on $1,000 unsecured bail. It was not clear if either sibling has an attorney.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices