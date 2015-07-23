Police: 2 Siblings Charged with Abusing an Elderly Man

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - Two Middletown siblings have been charged after police say they abused an elderly man in their care.

The News Journal reports that New Castle County police say 47-year-old Kelly Chytrenko and 44-year-old Davis Deibert have both been charged with abuse of an infirmed adult after surrendering to police on Monday.

Officer First Class Tracey Duffy says an investigation, which began Monday, found that the man had not seen a doctor while under the care of Chytrenko and Deibert for four years.

Duffy says the investigation also determined the man, who is in his early 70s, was suffering from malnutrition, dehydration and bed sores.

Duffy says Chytrenko and Deibert were both released on $1,000 unsecured bail. It was not clear if either sibling has an attorney.