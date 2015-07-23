Hatchet, Folding Saw, Smoke Grenades Found in Carry-On at BWI - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hatchet, Folding Saw, Smoke Grenades Found in Carry-On at BWI

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - An Illinois man had what officials described as an unusual assortment of prohibited items, including a hatchet, smoke grenades and bottle rockets, in a carry-on bag at BWI Airport in Maryland.
    
Lt. Kevin Ayd, spokesman for Maryland Transportation Authority Police, said Wednesday that officers were summoned Tuesday by Transportation Security Administration officers. Ayd says 21-year-old Mitchell Crawford of South Elgin, Illinois, had items that the passenger said were for camping.
    
TSA officials say Crawford had three rope cutters with straight-edged blades; a hatchet; two smoke grenades; 12 bottle rockets; a folding saw, and several knives.
    
Ayd says most of the items are allowed in checked baggage, but smoke grenades and bottle rockets are not permitted at airports.
    
Crawford was charged with interfering with security procedures and violation of security regulations.

