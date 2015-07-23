Chesapeake Bay Regional Leaders to Meet Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council is convening in Washington, D.C., with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe chairing the annual session.



Ahead of Thursday's meeting, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is appealing to the regional leaders to get the bay's restoration back on track.



Foundation President William C. Baker wrote in a letter to McAuliffe and other council members that the bay advocacy group is disappointed with the progress toward pollution-reduction targets. He calls the multi-state cleanup "dramatically off track."



Baker urged the council to use its leadership to make a strong public commitment to the blueprint to restore the bay.



The foundation's appeal comes two years before a key assessment on the regional restoration.



The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the regional cleanup, which followed years of neglect by the states.