Delaware Hospitals to Stop Giving Free Formula to New Moms

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware's maternity hospitals have made the decision to no longer give new moms a free bag of formula at discharge.



The decision follows steps being taken nationwide after a 2013 Centers for Disease Control study found that most U.S. hospitals were abandoning the decades-old practice.



The decision also promotes the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation that all babies receive only breast milk for their first six months.



Lisl Phelps, a nurse consultant with the Delaware Division of Public Health, says the decision is more about promoting the choice for new moms.



Phelps says there are several benefits of breastfeeding, including lower incidents of chronic diseases like Type 1 diabetes and leukemia.



Phelps says for mothers who have difficulty breastfeeding, formula will still be available in hospitals.