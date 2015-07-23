Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conv - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conviction

Posted:
Keyon Smith Keyon Smith

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man convicted last month of cocaine possession and “maintaining a common nuisance” has been sentenced to 25 years without parole, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

According to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Matt Maciarello, Keyon Smith, 33, was sentenced Friday to an active period of incarceration of 25 years in the Division of Corrections for the common nuisance charge and an additional four years to be served concurrently for the cocaine possession.

Smith was convicted of the two counts on June 1 after weeks of undercover work by the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, Maciarello said. A search of Smith’s home turned up 39 individually-wrapped pieces of crack cocaine, according to Maciarello. 

This is Smith’s third felony drug conviction since 2000, Maciarello said. Smith was also previously convicted of possession of a handgun where prohibited.

As a result of the prosecution seeking the mandatory minimum sentence in this case, Smith is not eligible for parole until 2040.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices