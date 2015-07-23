Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conviction

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man convicted last month of cocaine possession and “maintaining a common nuisance” has been sentenced to 25 years without parole, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

According to Wicomico County State’s Attorney Matt Maciarello, Keyon Smith, 33, was sentenced Friday to an active period of incarceration of 25 years in the Division of Corrections for the common nuisance charge and an additional four years to be served concurrently for the cocaine possession.

Smith was convicted of the two counts on June 1 after weeks of undercover work by the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, Maciarello said. A search of Smith’s home turned up 39 individually-wrapped pieces of crack cocaine, according to Maciarello.

This is Smith’s third felony drug conviction since 2000, Maciarello said. Smith was also previously convicted of possession of a handgun where prohibited.

As a result of the prosecution seeking the mandatory minimum sentence in this case, Smith is not eligible for parole until 2040.