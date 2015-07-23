Salisbury Police Searching for Suspects in Two Armed Robberies

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with the armed robberies of two convenience stores.

Police said that at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven next to McDonald's off Route 13 in the south side of the city for a reported armed robbery. Police said officers determined two suspects entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects were given an undisclosed amount of cash and took off, according to investigators.

Police said that about 30 minutes later, officers responded to the Royal Farms on Snow Hill Road in reference to another armed robbery. Police said in this robbery, a lone gunman entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect again took off after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No one was injured in either robbery, police said.

Police said surveillance photos from both robberies lead them to believe the incidents are related. Police said the first suspect is described as a black male who as last seen wearing all black clothing, including a black mask. Police said the first suspect was armed with a black handgun in both incidents. The second suspect is also described as a black male and was last seen wearing a light blue hood jacket, black athletic shorts, and a red bandana covering his face, according to investigators.

The Salisbury Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying both suspects related to this incident. Anyone with information on the identities of these individuals is asked to contact the department at (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrest.