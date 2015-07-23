Talbot County Woman Charged With Theft From Non-Profit Organization

NEAVITT, Md.– Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Upper Shore have charged a Talbot County woman with theft from a local non-profit organization.

Police said they began investigating 40-year-old Lisa N. Gowe of Neavitt, Md., after members of the Talbot Waterman’s Association contacted them in January and told them that they believed their treasurer and event organizer, identified as Gowe, depleted the association’s bank accounts.

According to police, Gowe had full access to the Talbot Waterman’s Association’s bank accounts starting in March 2010 through January 2015. Investigators said they obtained bank records and were able to determine that numerous checks were written, withdrawals made, outstanding debits and electronic money transfers that were not authorized. Police said Gowe used those funds for her personal gain without the knowledge or permission of the Talbot Waterman’s Association.

Gowe has been charged with theft-scheme of $100,000 plus after turning herself in to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack on Thursday. She has been removed as treasurer and no longer has access to the accounts in question as the investigation continues, police said.



