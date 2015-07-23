Police Investigate Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department is asking the public's help with information relating to a shooting on July 18.

It happened just after midnight in the area of US 113 and 10th St. Police say four people were traveling in a vehicle together when they stopped near the intersection at a traffic light.

While stopped, police say a light-colored minivan pulled up, firing multiple gunshots at the victims' vehicle before driving off.

Police say the first victim was shot multiple times and the second victim was struck by a round that first traveled through the first victim's body. The other two passengers were not hit.

The two victims who were shot were treated at Milford Bayhealth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dwight Young or Det. John Horsman of the Milford Police Department Criminal Division at 302-422-8081 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.tipsubmit.com or submit tips through the MyPD mobile app.