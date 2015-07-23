Some Pocomoke Residents Call For Mayor's Resignation, He Tells WBOC He's Staying

POCOMOKE, Md.- It's been a few weeks since the Pocomoke City Council voted to remove their police chief. Ever since that sudden announcement, supporters of Kelvin Sewell have rallied behind the chief.

The matter even caught the attention of the justice department, who this week was in town looking into the situation. The group who has been pushing for the chief's reinstatement is now calling for the mayor's resignation.

It's been a turbulent few weeks in Pocomoke. A group calling themselves "Citizens for a Better Pocomoke" are petitioning for the mayor's resignation.

"He should be gone, because he got rid of the chief without letting us know what what and why, and because he has his own agenda. He is an elected official, he speaks for us, and right now, he's not," Michelle Lucas said.

In a statement to WBOC, Mayor Bruce Morrison said:



"I became involved 11 years ago to make positive influence in our community, I believe I've done that successfully. It's been a very unfortunate and an inaccurate deception of Pocomoke City that is being presented right now. I have every confidence that we will weather the storm. I intend to work with all the residents of pocomoke city for a positive outcome. I have no intention of resigning of mayor of Pocomoke City at this time."

Not everyone though believes the chief should resign. Long time residents like Marc Scher say Mayor Morrison has been good for Pocomoke.

"He should definitely stay, I feel he has worked really hard, he takes pride in the job he's done, and definitely I think he should stay," said Scher.

"It's important that he stay because he's concerned about Pocomoke, he loves Pocomoke, he's lived here all of his life, and we need a good man representing Pocomoke like he does," said Joanne Lusby.

But others say by getting rid of the mayor, the chief may be able to come back.

"Get rid of the mayor. Because he has not been honest. He's a liar. He did not give the community no explanation, he wanted to do what he wanted to do. if we stick together as a community, we can get our chief back," said Michelle Kellam-Brown.

The group behind this petition to remove the mayor would not speak to us on camera today. They intend to formally announce the petition Friday evening in Pocomoke City.

